Weather Blog

Transition toward warmer weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After back-to-back days of dealing with well-below-normal temperatures, we are set to bring in a nice warming trend that will eventually get us back into the 70s.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. EDT to 10 a.m EDT Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Another brisk and breezy night will be on tap across the region. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles, but better rain chances will stay northeast of Indy.

Lows look to once again fall into the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: We will begin to make gradual improvements with our temperatures. Although it will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph at times, lots of sunshine will help us warm into the low 50s.

Thursday: The warming trend continues into Thursday as temperatures trek back into the 60s for some locations. We’ll keep breezy winds around as well, but there will be abundant sunshine to help was warm things up nicely.

8-Day Forecast: The end to the workweek is shaping up to be beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’re in store for a fantastic weekend as temperatures return to the 70s with winds coming out of the south. This warmup will eventually lead to returning rain chances by early next week.