Transitioning from mild air to rain chances and colder air the rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The best weather day of the week was the story for our Wednesday as another sunny day commenced with pleasant mild temperatures. One more mild day is in store for us before we flip to rain on Friday with colder air to follow.

Wednesday night: Another mainly clear and cold night with light winds is expected across central Indiana. Lows will find theirselves back in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: The final mild day in this forecast arrives on Thursday with clouds set to increase later in the day. Winds will also pick up and give way to gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times. Showers look to come back into the picture by late Thursday night. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.

Friday: Expect a damp, breezy, and cooler ending to the workweek. Showers will develop further going towards daybreak Friday with extra scattered development into Friday afternoon. Rain amounts are not looking to be very impressive.

Highs will only manage to get into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds may also gust up to 20-25 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: The cooldown continues into the weekend with temperatures getting back to near normal. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 50s, and we’ll warm into the mid 50s by Sunday. Abundant sunshine will also be prevalent throughout the weekend. By next week as we get closer to Thanksgiving, another system looks to roll in with more rain chances. At this time, we’re leaning towards below normal temperatures by Thanksgiving Day, and the average high by then is 48.