Transitioning to colder air with rain/snow chances heading towards this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been nice to be fixated on above normal temperatures and bright skies so far this week. However, we will see active weather and colder air move back in as we head towards NBA All-Star weekend.

Wednesday night: Cloud cover is expected to build back in tonight with winds remaining light. Lows will only bottom out in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: We’ll start our Thursday with a line of showers quickly moving through our area due to a low that will pass through southern Michigan. Then, the rest of the day will feature no precipitation.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up a bit too with gusts of 25-35 MPH at times. It is also worth mentioning that winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest by Thursday afternoon.

Friday: Another disturbance will swing in to end the workweek and for the first day of activities in relation to NBA All-Star weekend. Some rain will be possible with snow getting into the mix. Areas north of Indy could start seeing snow as early as around sunrise Friday before the activity gradually moves southeast.

At this time, we’re not talking an impressive amount of snow. Up to or around an inch of snow will be possible with isolated higher amount potential.

Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 30s with winds set to be fairly light out of the north.

8-Day Forecast: It is only set to get colder as we head into the weekend. Saturday is not looking pleasant temperature wise due to highs only getting into the upper 20s to low 30s and winds turning breezy again. Wind chill values on Saturday will mainly be in the teens, so be sure to bundle up before you head out at any point in the day. Breezy winds are going to remain in place through Sunday, but a subtle wind shift will allow temperatures to warm back into the 40s. The warmup continues into next week with 50s quickly making a comeback by next Tuesday.