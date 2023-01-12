Weather Blog

Transitioning toward brief period of cold air; warmup with more rain to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We dealt with a dreary Thursday with on and off rain, morning storms, and falling temperatures. Much colder air is set to arrive to end the workweek and going into the weekend. However, we’ll see a warmup quickly slide in as we approach next week.

Thursday night: Damp and breezy conditions will be the story for tonight. Isolated to scattered snow showers are possible during the overnight hours going into daybreak Friday.

Lows will fall into the low 30s.

Friday: Have the coat on hand as we’re in for a cold, yet near normal, and breezy Friday. Isolated to scattered snow chances will also continue for much of the daytime hours before all precipitation concludes by sunset. Any accumulation that occurs will be a light dusting on mainly grassy surfaces.

Highs look to only make it into the mid 30s.

Saturday: The chilly near normal temperature trend will persist into our Saturday despite bits of sunshine set to work back into our area. We’ll also stay dry with highs rising into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: This chilly pattern won’t stick around long as we quickly bounce back towards the 50s by Monday. However, this will open the door for a series of rain chances next week. Rain is looking likely on Monday. Another weather system will slide in on Wednesday with more rain possible.