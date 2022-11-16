Weather Blog

Transitioning towards frigid cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We dealt with scattered snow showers throughout much of our Wednesday with localized instances of heavier snowfall. Now we are transitioning towards the coldest air of the season heading towards this weekend.

Wednesday night: Scattered snow showers will stick around into tonight. Still can’t rule out a few intense snow bursts.

A fairly cold night will be on deck with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Wind chill values will be in the upper teens to low 20s overnight as well.

Thursday: We look to try to work back in a little bit of sunshine for our Thursday, but temperatures are expected to be colder than Wednesday’s. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s, and the wind chill values will stay in the 20s due to a breezy wind. We also can’t rule out some flurries Thursday evening.

Friday: Be prepared for a frigid start to your Friday as some locations could have feels like temps in the single digits. We will struggle to warm up throughout the day overall as some areas won’t even get out of the 20s. Overall, it will feel quite brisk with breezy winds continuing. Flurries are also possible during the first half of Friday.

8-Day Forecast: Sunshine will finally break open more going into Saturday, but we will remain a bit cold with highs in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs then briefly fall back towards the upper 20s to low 30s for Sunday. The overnight lows for this weekend are expected to be frigid with numbers in the mid-teens. Next week looks promising as we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day with a warmup looking to build into the extended forecast.