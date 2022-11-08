Weather Blog

Tremendous weather through midweek, winter-like temps to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in warmer air starting Wednesday, but this warmup will be short lived. The pattern change that is set to arrive by the end of the week will eventually yield winter-like temperatures.

Tuesday night: Chilly air will settle in under mainly clear skies tonight. Lows look to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: A warmer day is ahead for our Wednesday as skies remain mostly sunny. Winds out of the south will help temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

Thursday: Conditions only keep getting better for us going into our Thursday. We will rise into the 70s and soak in lots of sunshine. Due to how nice Thursday will be, this is going to be the best weather day of the week!

8-Day Forecast: After a marvelous Thursday, we will unfortunately make a big transition towards a reinforcing shot of cold air. That all starts on Friday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s with a chance for some showers. Once Friday’s front passes through the state, we’re in for the coldest air of the season with highs only in the upper 30s and low in the 20s. It will feel even colder when you factor in the wind.