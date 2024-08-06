Triple digit feels like temps continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more hot and incredibly humid day before we begin to see less humid air working across the state for the mid in the latter half of the week.

TODAY: Look for sunny skies all day today. Temperatures will be climbing into the lower 90s later this afternoon. With high humidity feels like temperatures will be climbing into the triple digits for much of the afternoon. Make sure that you are drinking plenty of fluids taking breaks and getting inside when you can.

TONIGHT: Much of the day will be dry but later in the evening we will see the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best chance of rain will be after the evening rush into the midnight time frame. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible. The north and eastern part of the state are under a marginal risk of severe weather. Main threats would be heavy rainfall and a few storms containing some gusty winds. Low temperatures will stay into the ’70s.

WEDNESDAY: Much less humid air moves into the region for your Wednesday. We will see a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon with high temperatures staying into the upper 70s. No issues with high humidity or high feels like temperatures.

7 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb back into the lower 80s through Thursday and Friday. With mostly sunny skies.

As Debby continues to produce some really heavy rainfall on the southeast coast it is going to kind of stall the pattern across parts of the United States keeping us dry throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. This weekend looks fantastic with low humidity upper 70s on Saturday with sunny skies. On Sunday we’ll see Sunny skies as the colts preseason home opener gets underway. Will look for highs right around 80 with low humidity.