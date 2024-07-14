Triple-digit heat index values are possible over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple 90-degree days are anticipated in Indiana in the coming days with heat index values in the triple digits for some. Be sure to stay hydrated during this heat wave!

TODAY: A decaying line of storms in northern Indiana will continue to fall apart this morning. There is still an isolated chance of rain mid-morning into this afternoon along another cluster of storms that will try to survive from Wisconsin. Best chance of these storms would be north of I-74. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy this Sunday. High temperatures in the low 90s with humid air.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of a shower or storm primarily in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. Heat index values will peak in the triple digits with highs in the low to mid-90s

7-DAY FORECAST: Another hot day on Tuesday before a cold front sweeps through the state late Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms. Monday night into Tuesday morning there is also a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather for the northern half of the state. Small, lingering rain chances remain for Wednesday, but central Indiana closes the week sunny with highs in the upper 70s.