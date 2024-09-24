Tropical moisture could be on the way later this week | Sept. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas south of I-70 received some welcome rainfall in excess of 0.5″ for a couple of spots. After Tuesday, tropical moisture will drive in additional rain chances later this week.

TODAY: After some soaking overnight rain in spots, we have entered a lull this morning. Some breaks in the clouds will develop with more scattered showers/storms this afternoon. This will not be a steady or nonstop rain. There is an isolated chance of a few strong storms. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers may be in the area early on in the night. Low temperatures near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies will linger around. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7 DAY FORECAST: What will be Helene in the tropics becomes our next concern. Currently, the storm is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane late Thursday in Florida before continuing into the Ohio River Valley. Tropical moisture from the remnants will first begin late Thursday in Indiana and come in rounds through the weekend.