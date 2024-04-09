Tuesday night’s rain to kick off rainy stretch of weather ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re set to head back into an unsettled pattern with chances for heavy rain and a little bit of a temperature cooldown.

Tuesday night: A batch of showers and a few storms will develop going into this evening and tonight. Some localized flooding may occur with training of heavier rain along with the possibility of small hail in a few storms.

Lows will drop into the low 50s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers will be ongoing to start Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon/evening, we will see a more widespread round of showers and storms begin to slide into the state from the south. This widespread activity will continue through Wednesday night and will keep flooding concerns in place with some bouts of heavy rain in the mix.

Highs will struggle to warm into the mid 60s due to cloud cover and winds being out of the east.

Thursday: Prepare for a damp and windy Thursday with on and off rain throughout the day. A stronger low pressure system will be rolling through our area and be the reason why the highest rain chance in this forecast is late Wednesday through Thursday.

Now, there is also the potential for isolated strong to severe storms late Thursday morning and afternoon for southeastern sections of Indiana. This threat is highly dependent on a couple of things, hence why this is a low threat:

1.) Placement of Thursday’s low

2.) Sufficient unstable air for storms to grow

The main threat for now is damaging winds.

Highs will once again rise into the mid 60s. It will also turn a bit windy Thursday with gusts over 30 MPH possible.

8-Day Forecast: Lingering showers and windy conditions are expected through much of Friday before we dry out by Friday night. At this time, we are eyeing the potential for one to three inches of rain from Tuesday through Friday. Highs Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 50s before we quickly rebound back into the 60s Saturday. Additional rain and storm chances are ahead Sunday with highs pushing into the 70s. The above normal temperature trend continues into next week.