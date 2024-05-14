Tuesday thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spotty thunderstorms today with highs a few degrees below normal.

TODAY: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway get there early. We have a batch of showers and thunderstorms we are tracking. It looks like they will arrive by late morning into the midday hours. Once this first batch moves through spotty thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Severe weather risk is low with a marginal risk of spotty thunderstorms reaching severe limits farther south. Main threats will be some hail and gusty winds.

Highs today climb into the upper 60s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Spotty thunderstorms likely tonight. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game we may see a few pockets of rain. Tonight lows fall into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few spotty thunderstorms early on Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies into much of the day. It looks like we may see some of the clouds break up later in the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the lower 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: Skies become partly cloudy and it will be dry for much of the day Thursday. Highs climb into the upper 70s.

A cold front approaches t he state and brings a chance for a few showers and storms late Thursday. So if you’re heading to the Indiana Fever Thursday night you may see a few showers Thursday evening.

8 DAY FORECAST: Showers and storms are possible Friday. Highs climb into the upper 70s. It looks like we will see the rain exit the state just in time for the weekend. Temperatures climb into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine. It looks like we will see dry conditions for qualifications at IMS.