Tuesday to challenge record highs and hottest day of the year | Aug. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are now officially in a heat wave as our Monday featured the third straight 90 degree in a row.

The heat will only worsen into midweek with some of the hottest air of 2024 ahead. We’ll also monitor chances for showers and storms.

Monday night: First, we’ll have to go through a potentially record breaking warm night for tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows down in the low to mid 70s. Indy’s record warm low for tonight is 74 from 1977.

Tuesday: There’s no way to sugarcoat it, Tuesday is going to be quite hot and muggy. Not only could this become our hottest day of the year, we’re also eyeing record high potential. Indy’s record high for tomorrow is 97 from 1948.

Due to the combo of hot temperatures and high dew point values, peak heat index values look to approach heat advisory criteria (100-105) in central Indiana. Hence, why we have heat advisories that will be in place from 11 AM to 9 PM. It’s worth noting that dew point values will be highest in northwestern Indiana, but central Indiana as a whole will still feel very unpleasant.

Now, we could see some showers and storms slide into the state Tuesday night. There is uncertainty on how far south this activity gets, but the best chance for any activity will be northern third and northeastern-central Indiana.

There is even a low risk for strong to severe storms in mainly the northern half of Indiana Tuesday night. Main threat will be damaging winds if this stuff gets going.

Wednesday: Tuesday night’s rain and storm chance will carry into Wednesday morning. We also look to have a shot for more shower and storm development Wednesday afternoon. The chance is on the lower end, but monitor radar throughout the day.

Wednesday afternoon’s activity does feature a low severe weather risk with damaging wind being the primary concern once again.

However, the main story will still be the heat and humidity. We’re expecting another 90 degree day with peak heat values over 100 at times. There is the possibility for some locations to see temperatures struggle due to more cloud cover and/or active weather. So, heat alerts have been held off for now with Wednesday due to uncertainty with how everything evolves.

7-Day Forecast: We stay with the 90 degree trend through at least Thursday before better chances for rain and storms arrive going into this weekend. This system will usher in a drop-off of both temperature and humidity through Labor Day weekend. Conditions will be more tolerable with highs in the mid 80s this weekend.