Weather Blog

Turning chilly for the remainder of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to work in another stint of below normal temperatures over the next few days with breezy winds hanging on in the forecast.

Wednesday night: Additional scattered showers and isolated storms are expected tonight, but severe weather is not expected.

Winds will die down a bit as we usher in a cooler night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Keep the warm jacket on hand as a cooler and windy day will be on tap, but the good news is that we will not have to worry about any rain. Wind gusts look to spike up to 35-40 MPH at times. Due to how dry it has been as a whole as of late and with Thursday expected to have very dry air, there will be an increased fire danger. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Highs will only manage to get into the low 60s.

Friday: The dry and below normal trend rolls on into the end of the workweek. Breezy winds will also not let go of its grip with gusts up to 30 MPH at times. Highs are set to top out in the low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will warm-up slightly for Saturday with seasonable weather expected, and we can’t rule out a stray shower Saturday afternoon. Then, Sunday features high temps a touch cooler in the low 60s. The cooldown continues into next week with highs falling back into the 50s.