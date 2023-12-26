Turning colder with chances for rain and snow this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having a well above normal Christmas Day with rain, we transitioned to a cooler and dry Tuesday with little sunshine. Active weather is slated to return again for the back half of this week as we get closer to the end of 2023 overall.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies will remain with us tonight as patchy fog develops overnight. Be aware of lower visibilities in spots during your morning commute on Wednesday. Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Wednesday: The lack of sunshine will continue to be a factor in this forecast as we expect another mostly cloudy day for Wednesday. Highs will still get into the mid 40s thanks to a light wind out of the south.

By Wednesday night, the system that prompted blizzard warnings out in Nebraska and neighboring states will give way to a chance for rain and snow in mainly southwestern Indiana/southwest central Indiana into Thursday morning. Snow accumulation does not look likely for now.

Thursday: The aforementioned system will slowly persist eastward and give central Indiana its best shot for rain in this forecast on Thursday. Scattered showers will be possible at times Thursday into Thursday night. Thursday night into Friday morning will also showcase another chance for some snow to mix in across central Indiana.

Highs will only get into the low 40s in what will be a colder day overall.

8-Day Forecast: A few remnant rain and snow showers will be possible into the first half of Friday before we dry out going into the final weekend of 2023. Temperatures will be closer to normal for New Year’s weekend with highs only in the low 40s. Another chance for rain and snow showers could emerge New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. New Year’s Day next Monday currently looks to feature highs in the mid 30s.