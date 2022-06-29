Weather Blog

Turning hot and muggy over the next several days with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a warmer Wednesday statewide while maintaining lower humidity levels. This forecast will continue feature a switch towards increasing temperatures and muggy air. We are also monitoring chances for rain and storms going into the holiday weekend.

Wednesday night: Skies are set to stay mainly clear with lows only dropping into the mid 60s.

Thursday: The end to June features the return of 90° weather, which will lead way to a more uncomfortable afternoon. We will also keep the abundant sunshine trend going into our Thursday as well.

Friday: Expect rather miserable conditions to end the week with hot and muggy air locking in even further. Another afternoon in the 90s is expected before we turn towards the return of rain and storm chances later in the day. Coverage looks to be spotty at best, and severe weather is still not expected at this time.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to back off slightly into the mid 80s for the upcoming holiday weekend, but it will still feel more on the uncomfortable side. Rain and storm chances are expected to be on and off throughout the weekend. The fourth of July as of now looks to be hot and humid with more storm potential. One final note on the rain, much of the state is definitely in need of getting a good soaker. Indianapolis is actually set to officially enter one of the driest June’s on record in the books.