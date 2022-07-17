Weather Blog

Turning hot next week

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Beneficial rainfall continues into parts of tonight. We will be watching for some areas of flooding. Next week, central Indiana turns dry once again.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain in place with scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but the severe risk is very low. It will remain muggy with low temperatures into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy start to day with a few isolated showers left over. Central Indiana will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine will be expected for the day on Tuesday. Hot & humid with high temperatures getting to right around 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: The heat returns for next week. Multiple days in the 90s can be expected with humid conditions. Our next rain chances will not be arriving until next weekend.

