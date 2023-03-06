Turning much cooler starting Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We were able to enjoy a fantastic Monday across most of Indiana with highs falling just short of record territory. This warm weather is expected to be short lived as we track an extended series of near normal temperatures with additional rain chances.

Monday night: Cloud cover will increase a bit with skies becoming mostly cloudy. We can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles, but otherwise expected a mainly dry night. Lows are set to fall into the upper 30s.

Tuesday: You will need the jacket on your way to work or school as we start on the cooler side of things for our Tuesday. Winds will shift to come out of the north, which will cause temperatures to be nowhere near what Monday’s numbers were like. Winds will also be a touch breezy at times with gusts up to 20-25 MPH. We’ll start mostly cloudy before we work in some afternoon sunshine as highs only top out in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: The near normal temperature trend lingers on into the middle of the workweek as skies turn back to being mostly cloudy. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures stay near normal in the mid 40s to low 50s for the remainder of the workweek. Rain chances return by late Thursday and persist through Friday with winds turning more breezy again. We cant rule out a few snow showers Friday night as the backside of the low passes by. Highs will slip into the low 40s by the weekend. Another precip chance is possible Sunday.