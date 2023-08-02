Turning muggy with multiple rain chances going towards the first weekend of August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A more muggy and active pattern is shaping up for the remainder of the workweek and into this weekend.

Tonight: We can’t rule out a few isolated showers mainly southwest of Indianapolis tonight. The bulk of the heavier/more persistent rain will be in southern Indiana where they will have a risk for flash flooding.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with mild overnight temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Slightly cooler conditions will sink into the state Thursday, but we will turn a lot more humid. Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday with the higher chance for rain in southern Indiana. Another round of heavy rain may slide through southern Indiana Thursday night into early Friday.

Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the low 80s. Even though we will be below normal, it will feel very uncomfortable due to dew point values over 70 at times.

Friday: Thursday night’s potential rain complex may linger into the first half of Friday. A few isolated storms may then develop during the afternoon hours due to the heat and humidity alone.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity.

8-day forecast: Warm and muggy conditions will continue into the weekend. A few isolated showers and storms will develop on Saturday with better chances for storms going into Sunday morning and afternoon. Now, Sunday could feature the potential for strong to severe storms. There is currently uncertainty on how fast the disturbance slides through the state. We will keep fine tuning the details as we get closer. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Then, we look to see slightly below normal temperatures going into the first half of next week.