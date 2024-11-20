Turning sunny Wednesday afternoon, snowfall expected Thursday | Nov. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big changes in our weather pattern are underway. Although sunshine builds today, snowfall is expected on Thursday,

TODAY: Showers with some ice pellets from the morning will exit it the midday hours. Sunshine will work in with high temperatures struggling to make it to 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: It will be a mainly dry start. Spotty sprinkles become scattered flurries to light snow showers after midnight. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Snowfall is expected in two waves. Round 1 will be through the morning commute with light snow showers/flurries. A dusting of snow is possible, but a heavier round will develop later on. Mid-afternoon into the evening heavy snow along with some mixing (rough timing of 1 pm – 8 pm). 1-2″ as a storm snowfall total is forecasted for central Indiana.

Temperatures will only get into the mid-30s tomorrow with wind chill values in the 20s. Wind gusts 25+ mph will last much of the day.

7-DAY FORECAST: Isolated precipitation remains for Friday, but then central Indiana will gradually warm up for the start of next week.