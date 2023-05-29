Turning up the heat this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The streak of comfortable weather we recently enjoyed is transitioning towards uncomfortable conditions with building heat and humidity as we go into June.

Monday night: Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows only dropping into the low 60s.

Tuesday: Temperatures will continue to warmup through our Tuesday, and the muggy meter will also climb a bit. We can’t rule out spotty showers/storms, but expect a mainly dry, fairly warm, and more humid day. Highs are set to rise into the upper 80s.

Wednesday: The end to May will be more on the toasty side with higher humidity values and a chance for rogue showers/storms. It will definitely feel more unsettled with highs once again pushing into the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We will enter June on a hot and uncomfortable note with temps around 90 degrees for Thursday. Although the muggy meter drops a slight bit Friday, the heat will synch in further with highs expected to be in the low 90s. A similar picture will develop for the first full weekend of June with slightly lower humidity and highs in the low 90s. It is worth noting that Indianapolis has not seen a 90 degree day yet this year. Unfortunately, rain chances are very low the next several days.