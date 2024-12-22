Turning warmer and more gloomy this week | Dec. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our pattern starts to transition to a warmer and more gloomy setup this week. Multiple rain chances are expected, but not soaking rain that lasts all day.

TODAY: A cold start with plenty of sunshine expected. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will increase quickly in the morning. In northern parts of the state freezing rain or sleet will be possible. Central Indiana will see the chance of showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures near 40 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: We have several chances of rain with a warmer pattern setting up. A small chance of rain on Christmas Eve with a better chance of scattered showers on Christmas Day. Temperatures by the end of the week will get into the 50s. Gloomy skies are expected almost day by day.