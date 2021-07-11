Weather Blog

Two more days of showers, then a little change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The atmosphere over Indiana is not quite as conducive for big storm development like we saw Saturday. There still will be some widely scattered showers in places this evening. But nothing too strong. And if you do see some rain, it will probably pass in a half hour or so.



Tonight – Cloudy and mild with a few widely scattered rain showers. Low 69

Monday – Partly cloudy warm and steamy. Scattered showers developing in the afternoon and evening. High 81

Tuesday – Repeat Monday. Partly cloudy warm and humid with afternoon showers and storms. High 82

Wednesday – A change. Partly sunny and dry. High 85

Lots of moisture in the atmosphere so several layers of clouds of Indiana today,

Many places in Indiana received more than 1.00″ of rain in the past 24 hours. The Indianapolis Airport and many other locations have received 3 – 4 inches of rain this month already.

More scattered showers around Sunday afternoon. No strong storms like Saturday afternoon and evening. Easy to pick out where the warm front is. Just north of Indianapolis and the showers developed just north of the warm front.

The showers around Sunday afternoon die out but there could be a few showers around morning drive time.

There is a warm front in northern Indiana so the rest of the state has southerly winds pumping in even more moisture.

Monday we could see two periods of showers. A couple isolated showers in the morning and then more scattered showers in the afternoon.

FutureCast shows round 2 for Monday with showers moving from southwest to northeast in the afternoon and evening.

Little change in the showery pattern through Tuesday. However Wednesday our weather could dry out for a couple days.