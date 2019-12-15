2 rounds of wintry weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow overnight comes ahead of another round Monday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. Watch out for slick conditions early Monday and Tuesday mornings.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow will overspread the entire state overnight. Some areas south of Indianapolis may see a light wintry mix. Most locations will see about 1-3 inches of snow with a light glaze of freezing rain south of Indianapolis. Lows fall into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: The precipitation comes to an end by morning commute. However, roads may still be a bit slick from the snow and wintry mix. We’ll see a lull in the snow for much of the day Monday. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another round of snow moves into the area by Monday evening. A few spots along the Kentucky-Indiana state boundary may see wintry mix, too. This will bring an additional 1-2 inches of snow across the state, bringing total accumulations by early Tuesday morning around 3-5 inches. Lows fall into the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: A few flurries will be possible early Tuesday morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs around 30.

8-DAY FORECAST: It turns sunny but cold Wednesday. Highs stay in the upper 20s with lows in the teens. We’ll see pretty quiet weather for the rest of the workweek and into next weekend. Look for some sunshine with highs climbing back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.