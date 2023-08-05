Two strong storm chances to watch this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm chances have been trending higher for later today in parts of central Indiana. Be sure to have a way to get watches and warnings this entire weekend!

TODAY: Dry start. Scattered showers and a few storms move in close to midday and linger for the afternoon. A slight (2/5) risk of severe weather is in place south of I-70 for a couple of strong storms that may develop this evening. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes would be the threat to any storms that develop. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. A couple on the stronger side early on. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. However, late in the day into the overnight hours, another slight (2/5) risk of severe weather is in place south of I-74. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Clouds and showers hang around for Monday before quieter weather moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance of rain will come on Thursday.