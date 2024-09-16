Unseasonable warmth this week with building rain deficit | Sep. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are quickly approaching our driest streak of this year thanks to Francine from last Friday failing to bring measurable rain to central Indiana.

The lack of rain is going to keep being a problem for us with temperatures set to be above normal in this forecast. We are currently at ten straight days of no measurable rain.

Monday night: Mainly clear and cool conditions are expected for tonight. Lows look to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: A bright and warm Tuesday is on the way with low humidity values and a light wind out the northeast. Rain to our east from remnants of what was originally anticipated to become Helene is set to slowly erode. This will be due to high pressure to our northeast, and there will also be a developing high in the southern United States that slows its progression westward. All in all, dry air is to dominate through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: The aforementioned circumstances mentioned for Tuesday’s forecast will hold true through Wednesday. We do think there will be a little bit more cloud cover as dew points rise into the upper 50s to low 60s, but overall another dry day is expected to be tallied. Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: Warm and dry air hang on tightly into this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Matter of fact, Thursday is when we’ll officially have our longest dry streak of 2024 in which the count will be up to 13 straight days of zero rain by then. The last time we had a dry streak stretch for 15 days or more was back in late September through early October of 2022.