Weather Blog

Unseasonably mild days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. It will be clear overnight with morning lows in the lower 30s. Monday will be just as nice with more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Unseasonably mild weather will return for the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday will push into the middle 50s with temps on Wednesday and Thursday cracking the 60 degree mark once again. Moisture will return producing a few showers on Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring a better threat for rain on Thursday. Much colder weather will follow in behind the front for the latter portion of the week.

The extended outlook indicates seasonably cold weather for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 40s. Rain will return by Friday night into Saturday morning. Dry weather is likely for Sunday and Monday. Weekend highs will be in the upper 30s.