Unseasonably warm pattern into next week; drought to build further | Sep. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain struggled bit time to get into central Indiana as a majority of the activity sat in the southern third of the state.

This caused a warmer day than expected for most of central Indiana. Now, we’ll enter a period of unseasonably warm weather including more dry time, which we do not need.

Friday night: We’ll keep a very low chance for isolated showers around into tonight, but even that is being optimistic. Better rain chances are going to remain in southern Indiana.

Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Saturday: Due to a continuing southward shift of rain potential for Saturday, we’re eyeing a fairly warm day with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s. Any rain that occurs will be relegated to far southern Indiana. We’re also going to feel uncomfortable to a degree due to dew point values just over the discomfort line.

Sunday: Saturday’s temperatures will rinse and repeat for Sunday’s forecast. We’re calling for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will also drop back into the 50s.

7-Day Forecast: Next week is shaping up to be a quiet one with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Highs will not budge much with numbers staying stuck in the mid to upper 80s. These conditions will make our ongoing drought worse. It will not be shocking to see more of northern Indiana especially to be in a moderate drought by the new update next Thursday.