Weather Blog

Unsettled pattern next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will remain quiet for the day on Sunday. However, there will be several chances of rain over the next 8 days in central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will continue to back off as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the low 20s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine to close out the weekend. High temperatures in the low 40s with sustained winds only at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies through most of the day. A chance of rain arrives late in the day into the overnight hours. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: There will be another chance of rain on Tuesday with temperatures back to the 50-degree mark. The wet pattern continues with a smaller rain chance on Wednesday followed by a scattered chance of rain Thursday. Central Indiana may even hang on to more chances of rain next weekend.