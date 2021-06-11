Weather Blog

Unsettled Saturday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a hot end to the workweek we had across the state with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Indianapolis officially hit its first 90° day of the year with a high of 91°! Much of Indiana also had heat index values in the 90s during peak daytime heating.

Friday night: Showers and storms will slowly fade out as we go into the nighttime hours.

We will continue our warm and muggy nighttime trend with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Expect a dry and warm start to your Saturday before showers and storms fire off in the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours and lightning will be threats with any storm. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Along with the storm chances, we have a decent shot of hitting another 90° day here in Indianapolis for our Saturday. Highs statewide will top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s. It will be a very uncomfortable day overall with the heat and high humidity values. It is worth noting that heat index values could approach the triple digits for some locations.

Sunday: Although we are tracking another hot day for our Sunday, we will finally begin to work in some relief. The muggy airmass we have been dealing with will gradually move out of our area throughout the day. We will also bring back a dry airmass that will push out rain chances. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Relief from the summer heat will continue to move into the state as we move along through next week. Highs look to return into the upper 70s by midweek next with even cooler air potentially swinging in by the first half of next weekend. With the cooler air coming into place, dry air will mainly persist for much of the extended forecast as well. The only exception with the dry time is next Friday in which there is the chance for isolated showers.