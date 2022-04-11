Weather Blog

Unsettled start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° with a partly cloudy sky. Today we have scattered shower and thunderstorm chances especially through the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 60s. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in SW Indiana later today. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s. More storm chances through Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

We have a better chance of strong to severe storms Late Wednesday and early Thursday. We have an enhanced risk (level 3) with all severe threats in play. Highs will remain warm in the lower 70s.

After the cold front moves through the state temperatures will fall through the 60s Thursday with a few scattered showers lingering during the day. Highs by Good Friday will remain in the lower 60s. Easter weekend looks dry but cooler with highs Saturday in lower 60s with highs continuing to cool to the mid 50s Sunday. Rain returns next Monday.