Weather Blog

Unsettled weather begins late tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a nice weekend, our rain chances increase to start off the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Dry start with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms possible for afternoon/evening. Severe risk is low. Some areas will have the potential to get over an 1″ of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Few morning showers, then mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Multiple chances of rain to watch next week which will also cool us down slightly from this past weekend. Wednesday will have the chance for a few storms in the afternoon. We are also watching a rain chance Friday into Saturday. Some models are indicating rain could miss south on Friday. Either way, we should warm back late next weekend or early next week.