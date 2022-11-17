Weather Blog

Very cold Friday, staying cold this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re gearing up for fairly uncomfortable cold this weekend. Then, a nice rebound from the cold looks to finally arrive for next week as we draw near Thanksgiving.

Thursday night: We could see scattered snow showers tonight, but any accumulation that may occur will only be up to a dusting. Still, some roads could become slick due to the snow.

It will be fairly cold tonight with lows falling into the low 20s.

Friday: Be prepared for a frigid start to your Friday with some locations feeling like the single digits. Unfortunately, we will struggle to warm-up throughout the day as some of us won’t even make it out of the 20s. There is also a chance for flurries during Friday morning.

Weekend: Cloud cover will break apart a bit and allow for lots of sunshine to settle into our state this weekend. However, the sunshine won’t boost our temperatures up by much on Saturday as highs only rise into the mid 30s. It will also be windy on Saturday, which will cause it to feel much colder. Sunday will feature a slight temperature setback as highs only get into the upper 20s to low 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Next week will see a nice rebound from the very cold air as we warm into the mid 40s on Monday. The warmup continues into midweek with highs nearing the 50° mark. Thanksgiving Day could see returning rain chances with highs in the upper 40s.