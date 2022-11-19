Weather Blog

Very cold start to Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is crossing Indiana this evening. Behind it, very cold air will be in store later on tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with spotty snow showers or flurries early on. Winds will gust over 25 mph to start the night as well. Clouds should decrease in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

TOMORROW: A very chilly start to the day. Wind chill values will be around 0 degrees waking up. Mostly sunny throughout the day. High temperatures close to 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies once again. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A quiet start to the work week with temperatures climbing into the 50s mid-week. We will be watching for a system that will bring rain showers on Thanksgiving, potentially flipping to a mix on Black Friday.