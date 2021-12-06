Weather Blog

Very cold Tuesday with accumulating snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is crazy to think that just late last night, temperatures were in the low 60s across central Indiana. Today, well lets just say it was quite uncomfortable with the cold air and windy conditions. We are tracking our coldest temperatures of the season ahead with even accumulating snow on deck.

Monday night: The coldest night of the season will arrive for our Monday night. Winds will continue to stay breezy with lows falling into the mid to upper teens. Areas south will dip into the low 20s. Wind chill values look to be in the low to mid teens Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Prepare for a very cold Tuesday statewide under mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance is set to swing in by Tuesday afternoon, which will bring snow showers. Snow chances are set to last into the overnight hours. There is the potential for light accumulation of half an inch to one inch across central Indiana.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s for some locations.

Wednesday: Another very cold start to the day is expected for Wednesday. Keep in mind that some roads could have slippery patches Wednesday morning due to frozen damp spots from Tuesday night’s snow and cold. Cloud cover will break apart and lead way for lots of sunshine. Highs look to rise into the mid 30s to low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will continue to rebound Thursday with highs approaching the mid to upper 40s. We could have a brief chance of snow Thursday morning with stray showers possible by Thursday afternoon. We then launch back towards the 60s for Friday. However, this warmup will come with better chances for rain that is set to persist into the weekend. Numbers will quickly back down into the 40s by Sunday.