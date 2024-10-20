Very dry October continues | Oct. 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry October is an understatement at this point. Indianapolis has only picked up 0.07″ and with only 12 days to go in the month, this could be one of our drier Octobers on record.

TODAY: Sunny skies with relatively calm wind. Waking up Sunday morning, there is no word on if the roof will be open or closed at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts vs Dolphins game. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain locked in place. Low temperatures in the mid-40s which is typical for this time of year.

TOMORROW: Once again, central Indiana is quiet with sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Milder air remains until Wednesday before we have a cold front cross the state. This looks to be a mainly dry front passage, but we will keep a small chance of rain for Wednesday. Temperatures to close the work week will peak in the low to mid-60s with dry conditions.