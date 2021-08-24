Weather Blog

Very hot Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another stifling afternoon statewide is in the books as lots of sunshine helped heat things up. The high humidity values also aided in making it feel miserable. We are tracking near record highs for Wednesday.

Tuesday night: A stray shower or storm is not out of the question before sunset. Otherwise, it will be a mainly dry and muggy night. Lows will only bottom out in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Prepare for another torrid afternoon statewide as we hang onto the sweltering heat and humidity. Heat Advisories will once again be in place from 2 PM to 8 PM EDT due to heat index values expected to reach 105. Keep outdoor time limited during the afternoon hours and hydrate frequently. Heat exhaustion and related illness can occur in these conditions. A few showers and storms will be possible. Highs will climb into the mid 90s. Indianapolis’ record high for Wednesday, August 25th, is set at 96°.

Thursday: Expect more of the same stifling conditions for your Thursday. A few pop-up showers and storms will once again be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs will swing into the low to mid 90s.

August Drought: It is worth mentioning at this time that Indianapolis is on pace for among the driest August’s on record. Up to this point, we have only picked up 0.36 inches of rain. There are some areas in central Indiana that have been able to pick up more on the pop-up rain and storm activity. However, Indianapolis has not been as lucky.

8 Day Forecast: The end to the hot and humid stretch will not be in sight for the upcoming weekend. Better storm chances will roll in for Saturday and Sunday. Once we get beyond the weekend, relief will then be at the end of the tunnel. We look to slip into the low 80s with much more comfortable air by next Wednesday.