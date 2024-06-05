Very humid Wednesday with afternoon storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humid air for today with afternoon thunderstorms possible this Wednesday. Less humid air moves into the state for the end of the week.

TODAY: Incredibly humid air is in place this morning and also for the entire day. A cold front eventually moves through later today. This will bring us a chance for showers and storms this afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible in northern Indiana for the midday hours and then another line moves through late afternoon here in the metro area. Some of the storms in eastern Indiana may bring a gusty wind report.

Lots more clouds today with temperatures into the upper 70s near 80. It will remain very muggy today.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms possible this evening. Humidity values fall overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s near 60. Skies become partly cloudy overnight.

LESS HUMID AIR

THURSDAY: A much better weather day with less humid air in place. Look for some sunshine and more comfortable air in place. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80 for the afternoon hours.

FRIDAY: Temperatures drop for Friday with low humidity. Highs actually fall below normal into the lower 70s. It will be dry for the end of the week with sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend looks good. Saturday we will see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances ramp up on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs climb into the middle 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: 80s return for next week. Look for dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. A chance for showers is possible on Wednesday.