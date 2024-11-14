Very little sunshine with weekend warmup ahead | Nov. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today can be best described as a day that is better spent indoors because we’ve dealt with intermittent showers and sort-of chilly temperatures.

We’re going to have a tough time working in sunshine heading into this weekend, but a warmup is ahead before we see the potential for bigger changes next week.

Thursday night: Intermittent drizzle and light showers stick around into tonight.

Lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s under mainly cloudy skies.

Friday: Cloud cover will remain stingy across our area through the end of the workweek. However, we are going to be dry as opposed to the on/off showers we dealt with Thursday. Highs look to only get into the mid 50s for what will be another near to slightly above normal day.

Saturday: We look to try and work in a little bit of sunshine Saturday, but there is not too much optimism on us getting much if we do at all. Regardless, another dry day is expected with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

7-Day Forecast: Sunday features a return to the 60s with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Additional rain chances slide in by Sunday night and carry through the first half of next week. Temperatures will hold in the 60s until midweek, and that’s when we could see a sizable temperature flip going into late next week. It’s too early to tell how much colder we’ll get, but we’ll keep an eye on models carefully.