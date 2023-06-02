Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Very warm weekend followed with a shot of relief from the heat

by: Steven Diana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 90 degree temperature trend continues into Saturday before we work in a cooldown with rain chances returning early next week.

Friday night: Mostly clear and mild with a light breeze. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a couple of stray showers east of Indy. Hot with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Staying on the toasty side through Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will ride into the state through the first half of next week. A front will slide in from the north by Tuesday bringing the chance for a few showers. Highs slip into the upper 70s by Wednesday before we find ourselves back near the mid 80s next Friday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Warm and comfortable weekend ahead
Weather Blog /
Tracking 90 degree temperatures going...
Weather Blog /
Summer-like temperatures to open June
Weather Blog /
Hot stretch for the first...
Weather Blog /
Summer temperatures settle in
Weather /
Watch for hot pavement with...
Weather Stories /
Toasty end to May, building...
Weather Blog /
Heating up this week
Weather /