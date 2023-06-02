Very warm weekend followed with a shot of relief from the heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 90 degree temperature trend continues into Saturday before we work in a cooldown with rain chances returning early next week.

Friday night: Mostly clear and mild with a light breeze. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a couple of stray showers east of Indy. Hot with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Staying on the toasty side through Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will ride into the state through the first half of next week. A front will slide in from the north by Tuesday bringing the chance for a few showers. Highs slip into the upper 70s by Wednesday before we find ourselves back near the mid 80s next Friday.