Warm air builds, rain chance later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a blustery close to the weekend, but temperatures will rebound today with our wind direction shifting. Our average high for today is 50 degrees and central Indiana will be well above that in the next few days.

TODAY: Sunny skies will dominate throughout the day. A southwest wind picks up in the afternoon which will drive our high temperatures to around 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Temperatures will not be nearly as cool as Monday morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Another day filled with sunshine. Our southwest breeze persists warming high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will warm up into the upper 60s by midweek. Central Indiana gets another push of steady moisture late Thursday into Friday. Beyond this system, the weekend will be slightly cooler. Even colder air rushes in for the beginning of next week.