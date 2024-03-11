Warm air into midweek to open the door for our next weather system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cold, frosty, start to our Monday, we warmed nicely into the afternoon hours due to a southerly breeze and sunshine. This temperature trend will turn even more fantastic over the next couple of days, but eventually we will track our next rain chance.

Monday night: A mainly clear and chilly night will be on deck for us. Lows will drop into the low 40s.

Tuesday: Fabulous weather awaits our Tuesday as we launch into a marvelous springlike day with plenty of sunshine. Winds will stay breezy out of the south as well with gusts approaching 20-25 MPH. Overall, this will be our pick of the week with highs pushing into the upper 60s.

Cloud cover will increase Tuesday night ahead of a quick disturbance that will slide in going into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: The aforementioned disturbance could bring the chance for a few showers Wednesday morning. This will lead way to more in the way of some cloud cover as well for the entire day, but there will still be some sunshine as well. Temperatures will also not be impacted as we once again rise to near 70 for the high.

8-Day Forecast: Better chances for rain and a few storms will arrive for the back half of the workweek. We’ll the potential for scattered showers and storms Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. This system will cause another cooldown with highs falling back into the 50s by this weekend. A few showers will remain possible this weekend as well, but those chances are low.