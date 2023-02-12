Weather Blog

Warm air remains, rain chances mid-week

by: Ryan Morse
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Super Bowl Sunday has panned out nicely in central Indiana. Conditions will remain warm as we head into the work week.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy start, sunny afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase throughout the day. Winds gusts will climb later on in the day to 30 mph. Chance of showers arrive late Tuesday into Tuesday night. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday will be dry, warm, and windy before a stronger system arrives for Thursday. This system will bring showers and storms. Behind this system, temperatures turn cooler Friday as winds pick up. Warmer air should gradually build in for next weekend.

