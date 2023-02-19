Weather Blog

Warm and breezy end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures top the 50s this weekend but even warmer temperatures head this way for the middle of next week.

TODAY: It’s not as cold as it was yesterday morning. We are starting with temperatures in the 30s with lots of cloud cover. We may see a few spotty sprinkles across the state early this morning. If they do occur they will be light and scattered and won’t last all day. Clouds begin to clear later this afternoon. It will be breezy with winds out of the south and southwest gusting near 30 mph at times. Highs today climb into the low and middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase once again overnight. A few spotty sprinkles may form once again late tonight and early Monday morning. It stays breezy with lows falling into the upper 30s near 40.

MONDAY: For Presidents Day it looks overall quiet. We’ll see a few clouds to start the day with a few scattered sprinkles. Clouds clear for the afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be a nice day with highs climbing into the low and middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures stay in the low to middle 50s on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Late Tuesday rain chances begin to increase ahead of our next system.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain arrives on Wednesday and will linger into the first part of Thursday. Winds pick up and as a warm front lifts northward we’ll see temperatures surge into the low and even middle 60s. Temperatures drop for the end of the week and next weekend back into the 40s.