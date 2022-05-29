Weather Blog

Warm and breezy Memorial Day

After a beautiful race day, central Indiana will have another gorgeous one for Memorial Day. Highs top out in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A spectacular weekend will continue to translate to our weather early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear still in central Indiana. It will be mild with low temperatures in mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Memorial day is shaping up to be a good one. Mostly sunny skies throughout the and slightly humid. A few wind gusts will be around 20 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mild overnight lows in the upper 60s. Mainly clear skies continue to stick around.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High temperatures will climb to right around 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies through much of day.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warm start to next week to go along with abundant sunshine. Rain chances will be arriving midweek along a cold front Wednesday into Thursday. After that, temperatures will dip back into the 70s to close the week.