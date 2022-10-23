Weather Blog

Warm and breezy Sunday; rain arrives next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warm and breezy day before rain and cooler temperatures head this way for next week.

TODAY: We’ll see a few clouds at times today but overall look for lots of sunshine. It’s going to be warm and breezy again today with highs climbing into the upper 70s. Winds may gust at times out of the south at 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear. It stays mild. Temperatures only fall into the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Clouds begin to increase a little for the start of the workweek. Even though we’ll see a few more clouds it will continue to be another warm and breezy day. Look for highs to climb into the middle and upper 70s. Winds stay brisk out of the south and once again could gust up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A system heads this way and brings some much needed rain to the state. Clouds stick around for much of the day and we’ll even see a few scattered showers at times. Best chance of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some spots may pick up an inch of rainfall.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain continues for Wednesday. Temperatures drop near normal levels for the rest of the workweek. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s near 60 through the weekend. Right now the rest of the week and next weekend look dry. However there’s a slight chance we may pick up a few scattered showers on Sunday.