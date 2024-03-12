Warm and breezy Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –A sunny start today with a warm and breezy afternoon. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day. We will see a few clouds later this afternoon but overall a dry day expected. Temperatures quickly climb into the upper 60s near 70 for the afternoon. The warmer temperatures will be brought in courtesy of breezy winds out of the south and southwest. Winds may gust at times near 20 to as much as 25 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: More clouds move in late tonight and through the overnight hours. It will stay mild into the middle and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for more clouds than sun on Wednesday. There are a few scattered showers possible on and off during the day. It won’t be a complete wash out but keep the umbrella nearby in case you encounter one of these showers. Highs climb into the upper 60s. Winds will not be as gusty. Winds will be out of the south at 8 to 10 miles per hour.

THURSDAY: More showers and even a few thunderstorms may be possible. A few of the thunderstorms that develop on Thursday may be on the stronger side. We do have a marginal risk that some of these thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. That’s a level 1 out of a level 5. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 60s near 70.

8DAY FORECAST: A few scattered showers and even thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60. This weekend looks slightly cooler with highs near 58 Saturday and dry conditions. On Sunday a few spotty showers are possible with highs near 50. Next week temperatures drop into the 40s with rain and even a few snow showers.