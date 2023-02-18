Weather Blog

Warm and breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start to the weekend but temperatures warm above normal for both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Temperatures are in the low 20s this morning with some areas seeing wind chill values in the lower teens. Despite the cold start we’ll see a nice warm up this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s later this afternoon. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times with winds gust near 20-25 mph. Skies start off sunny but clouds gradually work into the area later this afternoon and especially during the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy and winds will continue to gust at times. Temperatures only fall into the low and middle 30s.

SUNDAY: It gets even warmer for the end of the weekend. We’ll see some cloud cover to start the day but sunshine filters into the area by the afternoon. It will be breezy once again with winds gusting near 20-30 mph. Highs climb into the low and middle 50s.

MONDAY: Presidents Day looks dry and unseasonably warm. It’s going to be a great day to enjoy with the kids if they’re off school.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of our next system. Highs climb into the lower 50s Tuesday but rise close to 60 for Wednesday and Thursday. Late Tuesday night showers arrive and by Wednesday we’ll see a good chance of rain. Showers linger into the first part of Thursday. Cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week and next weekend.