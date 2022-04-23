Weather Blog

Warm and breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a breezy and warm weekend across much of Indiana.

TODAY: We’ll see the first 80 degree temperature of the year today. Highs climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. Skies stay mostly sunny for much of the day. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the south and southwest. They may gust up to 30 mph during the day.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear this evening. It’s going to be mild and stay a bit breezy with lows staying in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Much of the day on Sunday will be dry, however, as the day continues, clouds increase and so do our rain chances. It’s going to be another breezy afternoon with highs in the upper 70s near 80. Showers and a few thunderstorms develop into the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side later in the evening with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A marginal risk has been issued for the north and western part of the state. Moderate to heavy rain may be possible Sunday night into the first part of Monday. Lows fall into the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy with rain likely for the first half of the day. Temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: We dry out for the rest of the workweek but also cool down. Temperatures fall into the middle 50s for the middle part of the week. Highs return back into the 60s for next weekend with a chance for rain on Saturday.