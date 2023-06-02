Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Warm and comfortable weekend ahead

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity is down slightly for today into this weekend compared to the uncomfortable conditions central Indiana had earlier this week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures get into the low 90s which would be the first 90-degree day in 2023 for many.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low temperature of 66 degrees.

SATURDAY: A mostly sunny and hot start to the weekend. A few isolated showers could develop in eastern Indiana in the afternoon. High temperatures into the low 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: No major rain chances on the horizon over the 8-DAY forecast. However, there is a small chance at rain early next Tuesday. Temperatures start to return closer to average during the middle of next week.  

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tracking 90 degree temperatures going...
Weather Blog /
Summer-like temperatures to open June
Weather Blog /
Hot stretch for the first...
Weather Blog /
Summer temperatures settle in
Weather /
Watch for hot pavement with...
Weather Stories /
Toasty end to May, building...
Weather Blog /
Heating up this week
Weather /
Turning up the heat this...
Weather Blog /