Warm and comfortable weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity is down slightly for today into this weekend compared to the uncomfortable conditions central Indiana had earlier this week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures get into the low 90s which would be the first 90-degree day in 2023 for many.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low temperature of 66 degrees.

SATURDAY: A mostly sunny and hot start to the weekend. A few isolated showers could develop in eastern Indiana in the afternoon. High temperatures into the low 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: No major rain chances on the horizon over the 8-DAY forecast. However, there is a small chance at rain early next Tuesday. Temperatures start to return closer to average during the middle of next week.