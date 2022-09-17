Weather Blog

Warm and dry weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We may see a little patchy fog this morning otherwise look for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the weekend.

TODAY: A little patchy fog is possible in some spots this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through much of the day. There is a chance we may see a little haze in the air from smoke. There’s an air quality alert in place for parts of central Indiana. Use caution if you have respiratory issues. Humidity values stay relatively low. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear and it stays comfortable. Lows fall into the low and middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Another warm day with a little more cloud cover and haze possible. Humidity stays low with highs in the middle 80s. We’re tracking a system that will move into the state late Sunday night into the first part of Monday. This will bring us a chance of a few showers or storms after midnight Sunday.

MONDAY: We’ll wake up with a chance for a few showers/storms early Monday morning. The system quickly moves out by the late morning and we begin to see temperatures climb into the upper 80s by the afternoon. The rest of the day stays dry with some sunshine.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks we will see another surge of 90 degree temperatures by the first part of next week. It becomes hot and more humid. Look for lots of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing near 90 and into the lower 90s on Tuesday. A front moves through the area on Thursday which happens to be the first day of fall. Right now it looks like it will bring us cooler temperatures and a little cloud cover. Some computer models are hinting at the chance for showers. Temperatures drop into the 70s for the end of the week and next weekend.